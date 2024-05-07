Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (&amp; Even More Celebs Who Partied &amp; Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 12:22 pm
By JJ Staff

Doja Cat Shows It All Off in Sheer Dress for Met Gala 2024 After Party

Doja Cat Shows It All Off in Sheer Dress for Met Gala 2024 After Party

Doja Cat is showing it all off!

The 28-year-old superstar was in attendance at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual The After Met Gala After Party on Monday night (May 6) at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Following her appearance on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, Doja changed into a fully sheer number, posing for photos at the event while covering herself.

The sheer shapewear-inspired look from Vetements completed an ongoing “getting ready” theme, via Cosmopolitan: she began in a towel and diamonds while arriving to the Met, then wore a running mascara makeup look and a wet T-shirt on the red carpet.

Find out who our best dressed picks were from the 2024 Met Gala, ranked!
