Doja Cat Shows It All Off in Sheer Dress for Met Gala 2024 After Party

Doja Cat is showing it all off!

The 28-year-old superstar was in attendance at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual The After Met Gala After Party on Monday night (May 6) at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Following her appearance on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, Doja changed into a fully sheer number, posing for photos at the event while covering herself.

The sheer shapewear-inspired look from Vetements completed an ongoing “getting ready” theme, via Cosmopolitan: she began in a towel and diamonds while arriving to the Met, then wore a running mascara makeup look and a wet T-shirt on the red carpet.

