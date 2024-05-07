Drake's Security Guard Shot Outside His Home During Drive-By Shooting, Rapper Cooperating with Authorities

Drake‘s security guard was shot in a drive-by shooting outside of the entertainer’s home in Toronto, Canada in the early morning hours of Tuesday (May 7).

The 37-year-old entertainer is not injured and is cooperating with authorities as an investigation is underway. It’s unclear if he was home at the time.

Officers were called to the scene after 2am local time, where the young man was found shot.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk said in a statement during a press conference, “That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred.”

There is security footage of the event.

“We have individuals who obviously performed the shooting, who were seen in a vehicle. I do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time. Again, it’s very early on in the investigation,” the Inspector added.

Currently, there’s no motive known for the shooting.

The timing of this shooting comes amid headlines about the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which you can read about here.