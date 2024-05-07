Every Fashion Model at Met Gala 2024, Ranked Worst to Best Dressed

Models always wear some of the most exciting fashion every year at the Met Gala and we certainly got some incredible moments this time around!

Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Kaia Gerber are among the models who walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

