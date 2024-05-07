Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Met Gala 2024's 20 Best Makeup & Glam Moments - Just Jared's Beauty Superlatives

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

May 07, 2024 at 3:17 am
By JJ Staff

Every Fashion Model at Met Gala 2024, Ranked Worst to Best Dressed

Every Fashion Model at Met Gala 2024, Ranked Worst to Best Dressed

Models always wear some of the most exciting fashion every year at the Met Gala and we certainly got some incredible moments this time around!

Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Kaia Gerber are among the models who walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

Make sure to see the overall list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

Browse through the slideshow to see every model who attended, ranked from worst to best dressed…

