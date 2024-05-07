Exes Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite at Met Gala 2024 After Party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reunited at one of the 2024 Met Gala after parties!

Cameras caught them leaving the same venue separately on Monday night (May 6) in New York City, plus, there’s a photo of them mingling inside together as well. In the gallery below, you’ll see that Kendall changed into an additional look as well!

If you don’t know, Kendall and Bad Bunny dated for about a year before breaking up in December. Back in February 2024, she was linked to her past flame, Devin Booker, after they were seen together again.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a short white Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

