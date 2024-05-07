Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Met Gala 2024's 20 Best Makeup & Glam Moments - Just Jared's Beauty Superlatives

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

May 07, 2024 at 9:07 am
By JJ Staff

Exes Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite at Met Gala 2024 After Party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reunited at one of the 2024 Met Gala after parties!

Cameras caught them leaving the same venue separately on Monday night (May 6) in New York City, plus, there’s a photo of them mingling inside together as well. In the gallery below, you’ll see that Kendall changed into an additional look as well!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

If you don’t know, Kendall and Bad Bunny dated for about a year before breaking up in December. Back in February 2024, she was linked to her past flame, Devin Booker, after they were seen together again.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a short white Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny leaving one of the Met Gala after parties…
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 01
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 02
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 03
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 04
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 05
kendall jenner bad bunny met gala reunion 06

Photos: Backgrid
