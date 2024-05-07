Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 12:23 am
By JJ Staff

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Skipped Met Gala 2024, Despite Wife Jessica Biel Attending

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Skipped Met Gala 2024, Despite Wife Jessica Biel Attending

Jessica Biel was on the red carpet without her husband Justin Timberlake at the 2024 Met Gala, and there’s a good reason why.

The 42-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink petal gown on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The couple has only attended the Met Gala together twice in the past – 2010 and 2012. This also marks Jessica‘s first time back since 2013!

So, why wasn’t Justin there with her?

Keep reading to find out more…

Justin is currently on tour for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and he actually had a show on Monday night in San Jose, Calif. His rep confirmed to E! News that he was unable to attend the event because of work.

Read all about the crazy process that Jessica went through while preparing to walk the carpet.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Tamara Ralph dress and Cartier jewelry.
Photos: Getty
