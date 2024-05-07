Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff has given birth and welcomed her fourth child!

This is the 36-year-old actress’ third child with husband Matthew Koma, with whom shares daughters, Mae, 3, and Banks, 5. She also shares son Luca, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary announced that she gave birth on May 3, 2024, writing, “Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks! I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We last saw Hilary just before she gave birth in late April.