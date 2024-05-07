Ian Gelder Dead - 'Game of Thrones' Actor Passes Away at Age 74 Following Cancer Battle

Ian Gelder has sadly passed away.

The actor, best known for playing Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones, died at the age of 74 on Monday, May 6 following a five-month battle with bile duct cancer.

Ian‘s husband Ben Daniels announced his death along with a heartfelt tribute.

Keep reading to find out more…“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07,” Ben wrote on Tuesday, May 7 on Instagram along with a selfie of he and Ian from this past Christmas.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday,” Ben continued. “He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.”

Ben concluded, “I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx”

Along with his role in Game of Thrones, Ian also appeared in Doctor Who, Fifteen-Live, and His Dark Materials. He was next set to appear in season two of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and season two of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Our thoughts are with Ian Gelder‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.