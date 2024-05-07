Inside FKA twigs' Met Gala After Party: See Photos of Her Dancing the Night Away with Celeb Friends!

FKA twigs danced the night away after the 2024 Met Gala at an after party that she hosted!

The 36-year-old singer and actress headlined The Standard’s iconic Met Gala afterparty on Monday night (May 6) in the Boom at The Standard, High Line in New York City.

twigs was seen hanging out in the DJ booth alongside Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X, who appeared to be having a blast together.

More celebs in attendance included Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, Sam Smith, Moses Sumney, Tessa Thompson, Alex Newell, Alex Sharp, Aquaria, Maleah Joi Moon, Coco Rocha, and designer Christian Siriano.

The Standard notes that “FKA Twigs transformed the space into a 90s nostalgic wonderland and premiered new songs from her highly anticipated album while dancing across the bar. Sets by MikeQ and Eli Escobar accompanied FKA Twigs’ impromptu vogueing moment with an array of dancers for a stunning evening.”

Make sure to check out photos of all the celebs who changed their outfits for after parties!

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

Browse through the gallery for an inside look at the party…