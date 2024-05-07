Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (&amp; Even More Celebs Who Partied &amp; Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

May 07, 2024 at 11:20 am
By JJ Staff

Inside Stella McCartney's Met Gala 2024 After Party: Guest List & Photos Revealed!

Inside Stella McCartney's Met Gala 2024 After Party: Guest List & Photos Revealed!

The party did not stop at the 2024 Met Gala, as Stella McCartney hosted a star-studded bash after the event on Monday (May 6) at Casa Cruz in New York City.

Some of the celebs in attendance included Shakira and Lewis Hamilton (who sparked romance rumors last year, if you’ll remember!), Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Serena Williams, and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Among those also in attendance were Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Penelope Cruz, Irina Shayk, Baz Luhrmann, Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Charlotte Tillbury, Venus Williams, Charli XCX, Julianne Hough, Elizabeth Gillies, and of course, Stella McCartney herself!

While inside, guests were greeted with Casamigos mini Añejo Espresso martinis and Casamigas cocktails. The fan fave alcohol brand served three specialty cocktails throughout the evening!

We’ve gathered all the best photos from the night so you can browse through and see what went on after the Met Gala at Stella McCartney’s big party…
Just Jared on Facebook
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 01
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 02
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 03
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 04
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 05
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 06
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 07
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 08
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 09
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 10
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 11
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 12
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 13
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 14
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 15
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 16
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 17
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 18
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 19
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 20
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 21
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 22
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 23
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 24
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 25
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 26
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 27
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 28
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 29
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 30
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 31
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 32
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 33
stella mccartney met gala casamigos after party photos 34

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, 2024 Met Gala After Parties, Adrien Brody, Baz Luhrmann, Cara Delevingne, Charli XCX, Charlotte Tillbury, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran, elizabeth gillies, Elsa Pataky, Georgina Chapman, Irina Shayk, Julianne Hough, Karlie Kloss, Leon Bridges, Lewis Hamilton, Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, Rita Ora, Serena Williams, Shakira, Stella McCartney, Venus Williams