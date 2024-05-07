Inside Stella McCartney's Met Gala 2024 After Party: Guest List & Photos Revealed!

The party did not stop at the 2024 Met Gala, as Stella McCartney hosted a star-studded bash after the event on Monday (May 6) at Casa Cruz in New York City.

Some of the celebs in attendance included Shakira and Lewis Hamilton (who sparked romance rumors last year, if you’ll remember!), Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Serena Williams, and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Among those also in attendance were Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Penelope Cruz, Irina Shayk, Baz Luhrmann, Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Charlotte Tillbury, Venus Williams, Charli XCX, Julianne Hough, Elizabeth Gillies, and of course, Stella McCartney herself!

While inside, guests were greeted with Casamigos mini Añejo Espresso martinis and Casamigas cocktails. The fan fave alcohol brand served three specialty cocktails throughout the evening!

