Insider Reveals Gisele Bundchen's Reaction to Jokes About Her During Tom Brady Roast, Explains Why She Skipped Met Gala 2024

A source is revealing how Gisele Bundchen is reacting to all of the jokes made about her and her family at the roast of her ex husband, Tom Brady, over the weekend.

For example, during the roast, Kevin Hart shared that Gisele wanted Tom to retire from the NFL, which he did, before un-retiring to play one final season. Kevin shared, “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it.” The 8-9 reference is 8 wins to 9 losses in his final season, which is not a great record.

Now, an insider is explaining Gisele’s reaction to the statements, plus, the reason why she skipped the Met Gala this year.

According to the insider, Gisele is reportedly “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.”

The source continued in a statement to People, “As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing,” the source added.

About why she skipped the Met Gala, the source added, “She’s busy with her family down in Miami. She has a totally full life and she’s very busy with her kids.” The source added: “Plus, she’s been working more than she has in 20 years this past year. She has so many projects; she’s been working all the time.