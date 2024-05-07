Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 07, 2024 at 12:06 am
By JJ Staff

Irina Shayk Wears Dress Made of 84,000 Swarovski Crystals to Met Gala 2024

Irina Shayk Wears Dress Made of 84,000 Swarovski Crystals to Met Gala 2024

Irina Shayk is making a dazzling arrival at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 38-year-old model went glam a sparkling silver dress for the big fashion event held on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Irina wore a curve-hugging, corseted design made entirely made out of an invisible net of 84,000 Swarovski crystals, which took six artisans more than 200 hours to apply by hand, Irina shared with Vogue.

“When I first saw the sketches, I was blown away by the level of intricacy,” Irina added.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Photos: Getty Images
