Irina Shayk Wears Dress Made of 84,000 Swarovski Crystals to Met Gala 2024

Irina Shayk is making a dazzling arrival at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 38-year-old model went glam a sparkling silver dress for the big fashion event held on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Irina wore a curve-hugging, corseted design made entirely made out of an invisible net of 84,000 Swarovski crystals, which took six artisans more than 200 hours to apply by hand, Irina shared with Vogue.

“When I first saw the sketches, I was blown away by the level of intricacy,” Irina added.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

