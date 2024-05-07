Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 12:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Is 'Blue Bloods' Still Canceled? Tom Selleck Makes His Position Clear

Is 'Blue Bloods' Still Canceled? Tom Selleck Makes His Position Clear

Tom Selleck is making his stance clear: he wants Blue Bloods renewed for another season at CBS.

The network announced the show would be ending this upcoming fall, despite solid ratings. Now, Tom, who stars on the series, has given an interview and revealed where the cast stands.

He added that the entire cast wants to return, too.

Tom told CBS News, “I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

