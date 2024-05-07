Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

May 07, 2024 at 12:04 am
By JJ Staff

Jaden Smith Shows Off Abs at Met Gala 2024, Poses For Photos with Sister Willow Smith

Jaden Smith Shows Off Abs at Met Gala 2024, Poses For Photos with Sister Willow Smith

Jaden and Willow Smith are stylish siblings while arriving for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper could be seen putting his abs on display as he left his coat and shirt open.

For the night, Jaden wore a head-to-toe Thom Browne, while Willow selected a Dior Haute Couture black wool and silk jacket with Dior shoes, and makeup from Dior Beauty.

This is the first time in years that the youngest Smith siblings have attended the Met Gala. Jaden‘s last appearance was in 2018 and Willow‘s last was even further back, in 2016.

Recently, Willow opened up about why she doesn’t fit into the “nepo baby” mold and even opened up about her first hit song “Whip My Hair.” Find out what she said!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Jaden and Willow Smith at the Met Gala…
Photos: Getty
