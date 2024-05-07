John Krasinski Joins On-Screen Daughter Cailey Fleming at 'IF' Premiere in London

John Krasinski is stepping out for the UK premiere of his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor and director joined his on-screen daughter Cailey Fleming on the carpet at the premiere of their new movie IF on Tuesday (May 7) held at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Fiona Shaw and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Keep reading to find out more…IF, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

The movie hits theaters on May 17 – watch the trailer here!

