Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan &amp; Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 07, 2024 at 11:40 pm
By JJ Staff

John Krasinski Joins On-Screen Daughter Cailey Fleming at 'IF' Premiere in London

John Krasinski Joins On-Screen Daughter Cailey Fleming at 'IF' Premiere in London

John Krasinski is stepping out for the UK premiere of his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor and director joined his on-screen daughter Cailey Fleming on the carpet at the premiere of their new movie IF on Tuesday (May 7) held at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Fiona Shaw and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Keep reading to find out more…IF, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

The movie hits theaters on May 17 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 01
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 02
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 03
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 04
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 05
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 06
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 07
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 08
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 09
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 10
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 11
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 12
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 13
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 14
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 15
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 16
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 17
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 18
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 19
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 20
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 21
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 22
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 23
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 24
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 25
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 26
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 27
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 28
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 29
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 30
john krasinski attends uk premiere of if 31

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, IF, John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge