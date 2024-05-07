Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 07, 2024 at 12:45 am
By JJ Staff

Katy Perry Reveals Why She Skipped Met Gala 2024

Katy Perry sadly wasn’t able to attend the 2024 Met Gala.

The annual fashion event took place on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Even though many fans hoped to see the 39-year-old “Firework” singer back on the red carpet, unfortunately Katy wasn’t able to attend the event and she shared the reason why on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…“Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” Katy wrote on Instagram along with some AI photos of herself in floral dresses on the red carpet.

The deepfake photos were so good that her own mother thought she was actually at the event!

“Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol,” Katy‘s mom texted her, as seen in a screenshot Katy shared in her post.

“lol mom the AL got you too, BEWARE!” Katy texted back to her mom.

Katy also shared a video a of herself working on new music in the studio!

If you missed it, Rihanna was all set to attend the 2024 Met Gala, but she skipped the event at the last minute. Find out why.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Katy Perry’s past Met Gala appearances…
Photos: Getty Images
