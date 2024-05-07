Katy Perry Reveals Why She Skipped Met Gala 2024

Katy Perry sadly wasn’t able to attend the 2024 Met Gala.

The annual fashion event took place on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Even though many fans hoped to see the 39-year-old “Firework” singer back on the red carpet, unfortunately Katy wasn’t able to attend the event and she shared the reason why on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…“Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” Katy wrote on Instagram along with some AI photos of herself in floral dresses on the red carpet.

The deepfake photos were so good that her own mother thought she was actually at the event!

“Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol,” Katy‘s mom texted her, as seen in a screenshot Katy shared in her post.

“lol mom the AL got you too, BEWARE!” Katy texted back to her mom.

Katy also shared a video a of herself working on new music in the studio!

