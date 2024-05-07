Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 4:32 pm
By JJ Staff

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Same Hotel After Reuniting at Met Gala 2024

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may have spent the night together after reuniting at the 2024 Met Gala.

The former couple both walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Later on in the evening, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy while attending the after parties.

On Tuesday morning (May 7), the two stars were spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel right after each other. Both of them were dressed comfortably in sweats following the glamorous night out.

Khloe Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala, but she decided to share her thoughts on each of her family members’ outfits. She had glowing praise for each of them!

Browse through the gallery for all of the photos…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner