May 07, 2024 at 7:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason Why She Could Barely Walk at Met Gala 2024 & It Wasn't Because of Her Cinched Waist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason Why She Could Barely Walk at Met Gala 2024 & It Wasn't Because of Her Cinched Waist

Videos of Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala have shown her having a difficult time walking up the stairs… and there’s a perfectly good reason!

The 43-year-old reality star made headlines for walking the carpeted in a corseted dress that gave her a cinched waist, but it was a different element of her outfit that made it difficult to walk.

Kim wore Maison Margiela at the event on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

So, what did it?

Keep reading to find out more…

In a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue while getting ready for the gala, Kim revealed that she was wearing a heelless shoe.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel would get stuck in the metal skirt. So that was our issue of walking. So I’m going to have to put these on and to wear these, you’re on your tiptoes and you’re balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles. So that’s what I’m going to have to do, stand on my tiptoes. But I think ballerinas do it and they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice, but we’ll do it. We really need the height on this look. Gotta do what you’ve gotta do,” Kim said.

Kim has explained why she decided to wear the pilled sweater over her dress.

Watch the video below!

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!
