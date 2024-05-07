Kim Kardashian Skipped the Met Gala 2024 After Parties for This Reason!

Kim Kardashian didn’t wind up at any of the 2024 Met Gala after parties – and there’s a reason!

Following her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, the 43-year-old The Kardashians reality TV star instead hopped on a flight for another event.

Kim got on her private jet heading for Hamburg, Germany, because she was booked to attend the 2024 OMR Festival on Tuesday (May 7) and Wednesday (May 8) to serve as a guest speaker alongside other entrepreneurs, via People.

The event brings audiences “information, inspiration and networking on all things digital business,” via the official website.

“From top international speakers presenting on multiple stages and Masterclasses to a two-day trade fair, side events and Guided Tours, the OMR Festival is a MUST for digital professionals.”

Other entrepreneurs set to appear include Rick Rubin, tech journalist Kara Swisher and author and podcaster Tim Ferriss.

When she hit the stage, she said: “I went from there to the plane. Slept on the plane and here I am.”

“It was really good to not go to all the after parties. It’s not really my thing to go out so it was the perfect excuse, because I really wanted to come here,” she added.

She also talked about the Met Gala.

“It’s an event that you really aspire to get invited to,” she said. “I’ve always been so into fashion and beauty that I wanted to go and see what everyone would look like and what they were wearing and just to make connections and meet people, which leads to some business ideas and some connections and collaborations.”

“I think it didn’t start off with that intent, I was just happy to be invited and among so many people I loved and respected and as you become friendly with those people and opportunities come about the nature of it could change,” she added.

