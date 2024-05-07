Lauren Sanchez Makes Met Gala Debut, Fiance Jeff Bezos Skips Red Carpet

Lauren Sanchez just made her Met Gala debut and her fiance Jeff Bezos decided to let her have the spotlight to herself!

The 60-year-old Amazon founder skipped the red carpet, but posed for a photo with Lauren while inside at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jeff previously attended in 2012 with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott and then he went solo at the gala in 2019.

FYI: Lauren is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. The gown features a corseted black velvet bustier paired with an exaggerated full clover sculptural skirt adorned with pearl, opaque white, and mirror mosaic pieces. Reflecting natural and florals, a signature of Oscar de la Renta, the skirt is made up of approximately 2,000 hand-dyed mosaic pieces forming the shape of roses, taking around 600 hours to complete.

