Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 07, 2024 at 12:41 am
By JJ Staff

Lauren Sanchez Makes Met Gala Debut, Fiance Jeff Bezos Skips Red Carpet

Lauren Sanchez Makes Met Gala Debut, Fiance Jeff Bezos Skips Red Carpet

Lauren Sanchez just made her Met Gala debut and her fiance Jeff Bezos decided to let her have the spotlight to herself!

The 60-year-old Amazon founder skipped the red carpet, but posed for a photo with Lauren while inside at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jeff previously attended in 2012 with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott and then he went solo at the gala in 2019.

FYI: Lauren is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. The gown features a corseted black velvet bustier paired with an exaggerated full clover sculptural skirt adorned with pearl, opaque white, and mirror mosaic pieces. Reflecting natural and florals, a signature of Oscar de la Renta, the skirt is made up of approximately 2,000 hand-dyed mosaic pieces forming the shape of roses, taking around 600 hours to complete.

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 01
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 02
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 03
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 04
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 05
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 06
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 07
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 08
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 09
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 10
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 11
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 12
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 13
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 14
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 15
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 16
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 17
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 18
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 19
jeff bezos lauren sanchez at met gala 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Met Gala