Loewe Hosted One of the Most Star-Studded Met Gala After Parties - See Every Photo from Inside!

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was an honorary co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala and he kept the party going at one of the most star-studded after parties of the night!

The fashion brand took over an exclusive downtown club for their after party on late Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor with director Luca Guadagnino were all there, as well as stars like Jamie Dornan, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Elle Fanning, Lily James, Simone Ashley, Steven Yeun, and many more.

Guests danced the night away with special performances from Pascal Moscheni, Dev Hynes, and Chloe Caillet.

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from inside the Loewe party…