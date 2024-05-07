Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 07, 2024 at 10:11 pm
By JJ Staff

Loewe Hosted One of the Most Star-Studded Met Gala After Parties - See Every Photo from Inside!

Loewe Hosted One of the Most Star-Studded Met Gala After Parties - See Every Photo from Inside!

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was an honorary co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala and he kept the party going at one of the most star-studded after parties of the night!

The fashion brand took over an exclusive downtown club for their after party on late Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor with director Luca Guadagnino were all there, as well as stars like Jamie Dornan, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Elle Fanning, Lily James, Simone Ashley, Steven Yeun, and many more.

Guests danced the night away with special performances from Pascal Moscheni, Dev Hynes, and Chloe Caillet.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from inside the Loewe party…
Photos: Courtesy of Loewe
