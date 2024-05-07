Look Inside Burberry's Met Gala 2024 After Party with Jodie Turner-Smith, Naomi Campbell, & More!

Burberry kept the party going after the 2024 Met Gala with an exclusive event co-hosted by Naomi Campbell and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The ladies joined Burberry creative director Daniel Lee and Vogue editor Chioma Nnadi as co-hosts of the event on Monday Night (May 6) at Caviar Kaspia in New York City.

More stars in attendance included Sam Smith and partner Christian Cowan, Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman, Chloe Sevigny, Awkwafina, Damson Idris, model Lily Donaldson, Italian dancer Roberto Bolle, Thai actor and singer Bright Vachirawit, designer Marc Jacobs, and Instagram exec Eva Chen.

