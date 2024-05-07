Marvel Will Reduce Number of Movies & TV Shows Released Per Year

Marvel will be cutting back on the amount of content released per year after seeing a dip in interest.

There have been some major headlines associated with Marvel’s popularity in recent months. 2023 saw the film The Marvels become their lowest grossing film ever. There’s also been some questions about the future of various Marvel/Disney+ TV shows.

Disney’s Bob Iger shared during the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings call, “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or at the maximum three. And we’re working hard on what that path is, we’ve got a couple of good films in ’25 and then we’re heading to more Avengers, which we’re extremely excited about.”

Marvel’s current 2025-2026 slate includes The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026).

One upcoming TV series from Marvel is the Daredevil reboot.