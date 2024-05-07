Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 12:20 am
Meg Ryan Makes Her Met Gala Debut at 2024 Event with Michael Kors

Meg Ryan Makes Her Met Gala Debut at 2024 Event with Michael Kors

Meg Ryan is attending the Met Gala for the very first time!

The 62-year-old When Harry Met Sally actress hit the red carpet alongside designer Michael Kors at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For her Met Gala debut, Meg wore a black dress featuring shadow floral hand-embroidery.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Meg is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Cartier jewelry.

