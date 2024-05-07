Met Gala 2024 - 10 Best Dressed Sports Stars, Ranked

There were quite a few athletes in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala!

Sports stars like Formula 1‘s Lewis Hamilton, tennis star Serena Williams and footballer Odell Beckham Jr were among those stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

In fact, just the day before, Lewis was racing in the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 in Miami, Fla., which also saw Odell as one of the spectators.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

We have gathered ten athletes in attendance this year and ranked their Met Gala looks from worst to best dressed.

