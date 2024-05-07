Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 07, 2024 at 2:28 am
By JJ Staff

Met Gala 2024 - 10 Best Dressed Sports Stars, Ranked

Met Gala 2024 - 10 Best Dressed Sports Stars, Ranked

There were quite a few athletes in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala!

Sports stars like Formula 1‘s Lewis Hamilton, tennis star Serena Williams and footballer Odell Beckham Jr were among those stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

In fact, just the day before, Lewis was racing in the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 in Miami, Fla., which also saw Odell as one of the spectators.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

We have gathered ten athletes in attendance this year and ranked their Met Gala looks from worst to best dressed.

Browse through the slideshow to check out the best dressed athletes at the Met Gala…

