Met Gala 2024: Just Jared Readers' Top 20 Favorite Red Carpet Looks Revealed

We’ve already revealed Just Jared’s picks for the Best Dressed stars of the night at the 2024 Met Gala and now our readers are letting their voices be heard!

Throughout the Met Gala, we shared all of the hottest stars’ photos on the Just Jared Instagram page and fans left hundreds of thousands of likes on the pics.

Zendaya had three looks throughout the night and all three of the looks ended up in the Top 20 list, but she didn’t make it into the Top 3.

So, who did JJ readers love the most on the Met Gala red carpet? All like counts listed are as of 5pm ET on Tuesday.

Browse through the slideshow to see the top looks…