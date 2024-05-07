Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (&amp; Even More Celebs Who Partied &amp; Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 5:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Met Gala 2024: Just Jared Readers' Top 20 Favorite Red Carpet Looks Revealed

Continue Here »

Met Gala 2024: Just Jared Readers' Top 20 Favorite Red Carpet Looks Revealed

We’ve already revealed Just Jared’s picks for the Best Dressed stars of the night at the 2024 Met Gala and now our readers are letting their voices be heard!

Throughout the Met Gala, we shared all of the hottest stars’ photos on the Just Jared Instagram page and fans left hundreds of thousands of likes on the pics.

Zendaya had three looks throughout the night and all three of the looks ended up in the Top 20 list, but she didn’t make it into the Top 3.

So, who did JJ readers love the most on the Met Gala red carpet? All like counts listed are as of 5pm ET on Tuesday.

Browse through the slideshow to see the top looks…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Barry Keoghan, Best Dressed, Chris Hemsworth, Damiano David, Dan Levy, Dove Cameron, EG, Elle Fanning, Elsa Pataky, Emily Ratajkowski, Extended, Gigi Hadid, Gwendoline Christie, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Met Gala, Mindy Kaling, Rebecca Hall, Sabrina Carpenter, Slideshow, Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Russell, Tyla, Zendaya