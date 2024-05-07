Met Gala 2024's 20 Best Makeup & Glam Moments - Just Jared's Beauty Superlatives

We rounded up the most incredible beauty moments from the 2024 Met Gala!

The biggest night in fashion took place on Monday (May 6) in New York City, and it brought out hundreds of celebrities who walked the red carpet in their finest outfits.

This is the opportunity for attendees to take risks and try out more daring looks. Thankfully, so many of them delivered again this year. And they paired their stunning outfits with expertly applied makeup and perfectly styled hair.

We created the Just Jared Beauty Superlatives to celebrate the celebrities who did beauty better than the rest at the event. From Best Blushed Cheeks to Most Flawless Skin and Best Overall Glam, this is the best in beauty at the 2024 Met Gala!

Browse through a slideshow of Just Jared’s 2024 Met Gala Beauty Superlatives to see who wowed us with their glam…