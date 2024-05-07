Michael Weatherly & Cote De Pablo Reveal Title of 'NCIS' Spinoff

Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo are sharing a big announcement!

The former NCIS co-stars are reviving their characters, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, for an upcoming Paramount+ spinoff series, and they just revealed the title of the new show.

Keep reading to find out more…

In an Instagram video, the two, whose characters are together and have a daughter, Tali, gave fans the update on the title.

The new NCIS spinoff will officially be titled NCIS: Tony & Ziva, and it will take place in Europe, where they will begin filming this summer!

“I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe. Impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow a little something about love,” Cote says.

Here’s a synopsis: After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” Michael and Cote previously shared in a statement. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

If you missed it, another new NCIS series will be premiering on CBS this fall…

RELATED: CBS Execs Discuss Future of ‘NCIS’ Franchise, Spinoffs, Castings, Renewals, Crossovers, Cameos, ‘Tiva’ & More: The Biggest Highlights!