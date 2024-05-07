Michelle Yeoh Cast as Lead In 'Blade Runner 2099' Series at Prime Video

Michelle Yeoh is set to star in an upcoming new television series!

The 61-year-old actress was just announced to lead the new Blade Runner 2099 series coming to Prime Video, Deadline reveals. She also confirmed the news on her Instagram story.

Blade Runner 2099 is serving as a sequel series to the 2017 movie Blade Runner 2049, and has been in the works for a few years now.

Details on the TV show, which will be a limited series, and on Michelle‘s role are currently being kept under wraps.

According to Deadline, the series recently began production in Prague, after relocating from the originally planned Belfast.

Shōgun‘s Jonathan van Tulleken will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer. Ridley Scott is also producing, along with showrunner Silka Luisa.

Michelle‘s casting comes just a couple months after her Netflix series The Brothers Sun was canceled.

Pictured here: Michelle wearing Balenciaga to the 2024 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (May 6). Her Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum were also in attendance, as was Jonathan Bailey, who reunited with his Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor.