'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 6:40 pm
By JJ Staff

'Million Dollar Baby' Lyrics: Tommy Richman's New Song Became an Instant Smash Hit

'Million Dollar Baby' Lyrics: Tommy Richman's New Song Became an Instant Smash Hit

Tommy Richman is a newcomer who is already at the top of the charts with his first major single!

The rapper just debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his new song “Million Dollar Baby” after teasing the track on TikTok in the weeks leading up to its release.

“I ain’t never rep a set, baby / Ain’t doing you wrong / I could clean up good for you / Oh, I know right from wrong / ‘Cause I wanna make it, so badly / I’m a million dollar baby,” Tommy sings in the chorus of the song.

Tommy has singer Brent Faiyaz behind him.

“In launching my new label ISO Supremacy and partnering with PULSE Records, we’ve created this platform to give artists like Tommy Richman a creative home with the ability to scale global impact and a team that is accessible who keeps creativity at the forefront. We’re going to continue to make history,” Brent told Billboard.

Head inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Download the song now on iTunes and Amazon Music or stream it below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below.

