NBC TV Comedy Updates: 'Lopez vs Lopez' Renewed, 'Extended Family' Canceled, Reba McEntire Series Ordered

There are several updates for the TV comedies on NBC!

The network has announced that Lopez vs. Lopez has been renewed for a third season, Extended Family has been canceled after just one season, and Reba McEntire‘s upcoming comedy Happy’s Place is picked up to series.

George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez star in Lopez vs. Lopez, which follows the big life changes for Mayan and the whole Lopez familia while George takes his first step in sobriety.

Extended Family starred Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison. In the series, Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Reba‘s new comedy series, which reunites her with Melissa Peterman, follows “Bobbie (McEntire), who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had,” according to THR.

We know that Night Court has also been renewed for a third season with an updated episode count.

