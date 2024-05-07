Netflix Reveals 'Unstable' Season 2 First Look Teaser & Premiere Date - Watch Now!

Netflix has dropped the first look at the upcoming second season of Unstable!

The comedy series stars Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, who also serve as co-creators and executive producers.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the teaser…

Here’s a season two synopsis: Ellis (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?

RELATED: 25 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 So Far (3 CBS Series, 3 Netflix Shows & More Are On This List)

In addition to Rob and John, find out who else will be returning for season two, and who will be joining the cast!

Unstable season two, consisting of eight, 30-minute episodes, will premiere on Thursday, August 1st.

Check out the teaser here and see first look photos in the gallery…