May 07, 2024 at 3:52 pm
Nickelodeon Debuts 'The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' First Look!
- The trailer has just been unveiled for the upcoming new Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish! – Just Jared Jr
- Prince Harry won’t be seeing his ill father this week – Celebitchy
- Find out what Willow Smith does to channel creative energy – Popsugar
- Skai Jackson is opening up about her hit Disney Channel series Jessie! – Just Jared Jr
- Gossip Girl reunion! Former co-stars Ed Westwick and Kelly Rutherford reunited for a two-day Italian getaway over the weekend hosted by Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli and luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa. Guests explored the beautiful lake through a private boat tour, concluding the journey with a traditional picnic lunch in the garden of privately owned Palazzo Gemelli, right in the heart of the historic village of Orta San Giulio. Other guests included Jasmine Tookes, Sarah Harris and Emma Thynn among others. Check out the gallery for pictures!
Photos: Nickelodeon, Mytheresa Posted to: Newsies, Nickelodeon, Television