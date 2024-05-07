Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (&amp; Even More Celebs Who Partied &amp; Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 3:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Nickelodeon Debuts 'The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' First Look!

Nickelodeon Debuts 'The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' First Look!
  • The trailer has just been unveiled for the upcoming new Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish! – Just Jared Jr
  • Prince Harry won’t be seeing his ill father this week – Celebitchy
  • Find out what Willow Smith does to channel creative energy – Popsugar
  • Skai Jackson is opening up about her hit Disney Channel series Jessie! – Just Jared Jr
  • Gossip Girl reunion! Former co-stars Ed Westwick and Kelly Rutherford reunited for a two-day Italian getaway over the weekend hosted by Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli and luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa. Guests explored the beautiful lake through a private boat tour, concluding the journey with a traditional picnic lunch in the garden of privately owned Palazzo Gemelli, right in the heart of the historic village of Orta San Giulio. Other guests included Jasmine Tookes, Sarah Harris and Emma Thynn among others. Check out the gallery for pictures!
Just Jared on Facebook
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 1
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 10
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 11
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 12
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 13
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 14
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 15
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 16
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 17
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 18
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 19
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 2
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 20
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 21
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 22
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 23
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 24
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 25
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 26
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 27
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 28
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 29
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 3
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 30
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 31
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 32
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 33
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 34
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 35
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 36
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 37
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 38
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 39
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 4
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 5
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 6
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 7
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 8
ed westwick kelly rutherford newsies 9

Photos: Nickelodeon, Mytheresa
Posted to: Newsies, Nickelodeon, Television