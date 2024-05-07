Percy Hynes White Confirms 'Wednesday' Exit, Breaks Silence on Leaving Show After One Season

Percy Hynes White has confirmed that he will not be back for Wednesday season two.

The 22-year-old actor played Xavier Thorpe in the smash-hit Netflix series’ first season.

The actor’s exit was revealed when Netflix left him off the cast list for the upcoming season, which is currently in production Ireland.

Percy was involved in some misconduct allegations last year, which included some rumors about his continuation with the series. He said at the time that the allegations were all part of a campaign of misinformation about him.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 7), Percy responded to the season two news.

“I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season 2:) Much love,” he wrote along with a heart emoji.

Next up for Percy, he’s starring opposite Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega in Winter Spring Summer or Fall, which is debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival. His Sundance movie My Old Ass will be released this fall and he recently wrapped the feature film Whistle.