Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor is getting married!

The 29-year-old Bridgerton actress debuted her new engagement ring on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Phoebe is engaged to Cameron Fuller after dating for over a year. The first time we saw them out in public together was early 2023.

For those who don’t know, Cameron is the son of movie producer Brad Fuller, who is known for such franchises as A Quiet Place, The Purge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. He’s now a producer at Platinum Dunes and has an exciting project on the way – Drop for Universal.

Cameron is also an actor who starred on the series The Last Ship.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress at the Met Gala.