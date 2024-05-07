Prince Harry's Rep Releases Statement Revealing If He'll See King Charles During UK Trip

Prince Harry is currently in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Many had wondered if the Duke of Sussex would be meeting with any of his royal family members while in town.

Now, his rep has released a statement, confirming he will not see his father, King Charles.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry said (via People).

