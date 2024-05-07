Ranking the Marvel Stars at Met Gala 2024 - See Which Actors Attended the Event & Who had the Best Look

So many Marvel stars walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6), but which of them had the best look?

Hosted at New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, the biggest night in fashion this year was an important one for the MCU. Both Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya acted as co-chairs for the event.

Ten of Chris (who made his Met Gala debut) and Zendaya‘s MCU costars joined them on the red carpet to show support and serve fabulous looks of their own.

Now that the red carpet is over, we gathered all of the stars together and ranked them so that you could see who had our favorite 2024 Met Gala moment!

Head inside to see photos of every Marvel star who attended the 2024 Met Gala…