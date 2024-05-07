Robert Downey Jr. to Make Broadway Debut in New Play 'McNeal'

Robert Downey Jr. is going for EGOT!

The recent Oscar winner is set to make his Broadway debut later this year in the new play McNeal.

Lincoln Center Theater will produce the new play by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Bartlett Sher. It will begin preview performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 5 ahead of an opening night performance on September 30. The limited engagement will end November 24.

Here’s more info about the play: “Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.”

Complete casting will be announced at a later date. Not only is Robert starring in the play, but Team Downey will also produce the show.

Tickets go on sale beginning May 21 with limited tickets available for $35.50 for 18 to 35-year-olds.