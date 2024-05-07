Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why She Left Met Gala 2024 Early

Sarah Jessica Parker‘s time at the 2024 Met Gala was brief!

The 59-year-old star hit the carpet with BFF Andy Cohen on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

She got to check out the new exhibition early. However, she didn’t stick around for the dinner or Ariana Grande‘s performance thanks to an ensemble, but there’s a good reason: her outfit.

“I couldn’t sit,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the following day’s episode of Today. “Literally couldn’t sit.”

She wore a sheer dress by Richard Quinn, including a hoop skirt and crystal detailing.

However, she was still able to check out the exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and she gushed that “it is the most unforgettable, glorious exhibition” she’s ever seen from the Costume Institute.

She also admitted that she can be “very shy.”

“I’ve never been good at a big party,” she continued. “I’m always afraid. I’m always nervous. If you tell me a dinner party with 12 people, I’m first to arrive. But a big party—and everybody’s so famous.”

