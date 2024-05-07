'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Gets a Release Date & It's Sooner Than You Think - Find Out Who Is Returning in the Cast!

Snowpiercer is coming to an end.

Season 4 of the dystopian drama, which was previously thought to arrive sometime in 2025, will premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET, via TVLine.

AMC also confirmed that Seasons 1 and 2 of Snowpiercer will be available to stream exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, June 1, and Season 3 arrives Saturday, June 8.

“We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21,” Courtney Thomas of AMC Networks said in a statement. “Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.”

We also know who is expected to return for Season 4…