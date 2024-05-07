Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut at 19 (Photos)

Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Solange Knowles were all absent from the Met Gala this year, but someone from the family did represent!

Solange‘s 19-year-old son Julez Smith made his debut at fashion’s biggest night at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Julez was dressed in Luar at the event and he was joined by designer Raul Lopez and singer Lil Nas X, who also wore the brand.

Solange was part of one of the most controversial Met Gala moments of all time and can you believe it has been 10 years?! She famously got into a fight with Jay-Z in the elevator at a Met Gala after party.

