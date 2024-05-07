Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 10:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Sydney Sweeney Goes Back to Blonde After Wearing Black Wig to Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney Goes Back to Blonde After Wearing Black Wig to Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney has officially confirmed that she did NOT dye her hair for the 2024 Met Gala!

The 26-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actress showed off her natural blonde hair while stepping out the day on Tuesday afternoon (May 7) in New York City.

For her outing, Sydney wore a strapless gray dress with white skirt underneath it.

The day before, Sydney shocked fans while sporting jet-black hair with her Miu Miu gown as she attended the Met Gala. While on the red carpet, Sydney played coy when asked if she actually dyed her hair.

In a recent interview, Sydney revealed if she and fiancé Jonathan Davino started planning their wedding yet.

FYI: Sydney is wearing a Rokh dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Sydney Sweeney stepping out in NYC…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sydney Sweeney