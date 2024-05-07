Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan &amp; Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 07, 2024 at 9:01 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Voice' Top 9 Contestants Revealed, 3 Singers Sent Home After First Live Shows (Spoilers)

Continue Here »

'The Voice' Top 9 Contestants Revealed, 3 Singers Sent Home After First Live Shows (Spoilers)

We’re just weeks away from the season finale of The Voice and we’re down to the Top 9 contestants.

The Top 12 singers performed on Monday night’s live show and then three of them were sent home during the results show on Tuesday (May 7).

Each coach went into the live rounds with three artists on their teams. During the results show, the four contestants with the least amount of votes performed again for the instant save. America voted during the episode to save one of them from elimination!

The coaches this season are John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay.

Browse through the slideshow to see who advanced and who was eliminated…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: EG, Extended, NBC, Slideshow, Television, The Voice