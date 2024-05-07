'The Voice' Top 9 Contestants Revealed, 3 Singers Sent Home After First Live Shows (Spoilers)

We’re just weeks away from the season finale of The Voice and we’re down to the Top 9 contestants.

The Top 12 singers performed on Monday night’s live show and then three of them were sent home during the results show on Tuesday (May 7).

Each coach went into the live rounds with three artists on their teams. During the results show, the four contestants with the least amount of votes performed again for the instant save. America voted during the episode to save one of them from elimination!

The coaches this season are John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay.

