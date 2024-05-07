Tom Holland Recovering From Golf Injury While Girlfriend Zendaya Slayed Met Gala 2024, Praises Her 2 Red Carpet Looks

Tom Holland was unfortunately not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, though many were hoping he was going to be there!

The 27-year-old actor’s girlfriend Zendaya was, of course, one of the co-chairs for this year’s event, so fans thought he was definitely going to attend.

That same day, Tom did share a photo of a face injury from golf.

“Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of sh-t. You can almost see the dimples,” he wrote on the pic, which showed part of his face and a small bruise at the top of his forehead. See the pic here!

While Tom didn’t make it out to the big fashion event, he did show his love for the two looks Zendaya wore on the carpet.

He posted one close-up photo of each on his Instagram, simply captioning the post with three heart eyes emojis.

Zendaya actually four looks total through out the night. Check them out here: Look 1 – Look 2 – Look 3 – Look 4.

Just recently, Tom also showed love to Zendaya‘s new movie Challengers!

Speaking of, Zendaya‘s Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor were at the Met Gala, as was director Luca Guadagnino.