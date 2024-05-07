Travis Kelce to Make Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy's New Series 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is the latest star cast in Ryan Murphy‘s next TV project!

On Tuesday (May 7), it was reported that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be making his acting debut in the new horror show Grotesquerie.

Keep reading to find out more…As of right now, plot details for the upcoming series are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that the series will premiere this fall on FX.

Back in February, Ryan officially announced Grotesquerie and revealed at the time that Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville will be starring in the series.

Travis‘ casting comes just a week after he signed a huge new deal with the Chiefs, making him now the highest paid tight end in the NFL!

It was also recently announced that Travis landed his first TV hosting gig for a new game show.