'Unstable' Season 2 - 9 Cast Members Returning, 3 New Guest Stars Joining!

Unstable is back!

The Netflix television series is set to return for Season 2 on August 1 on the streamer, with eight 30-minute episodes!

In the series, in a biological research company, a son with social problems is forced to work for the company of his father, an extremely eccentric and exotic man to save him from disaster.

Here’s a plot summary for the second season: “Ellis lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?”

And now we know who’s back for Season 2!

Click through to see the returning cast, and the recurring guest stars…