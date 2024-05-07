Watch Tyla's Sand Gown Get Cut Into a Mini-Dress During Met Gala 2024 (Video)

Tyla was one of the best dressed stars of the night at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a dress made out of sand.

The 22-year-old Grammy-winning “Water” singer made her Met debut on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Tyla‘s Balmain gown features a sculptural bodice shaped by a plaster body mold and an organza train completely incased with three shades of sand mixed with micro crystal studs adding depth and sparkle. The look is complete with a clutch made of glass, brass metal, and incased sand.

The dress was incredibly difficult to walk in and Tyla had to be carried up the stairs by her team.

When Tyla finished walking the carpet, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing took a pair of scissors and cut off the bottom of the gown to turn it into a mini-dress. This made it way easier for her to move around for the rest of the night!

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

Watch below.