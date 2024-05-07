'Wicked' Movie Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Were the Surprise Met Gala Performers - Set List Revealed!

Every year at the Met Gala, a surprise performer takes the stage and no one knows who it will be in advance. 2024′s event was headlined by Ariana Grande with special guest Cynthia Erivo!

The Wicked movie stars entertained the crowd at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ariana and Cynthia walked the red carpet together and teased their upcoming musical movie throughout many of their interviews while climbing the iconic stairs at the Met.

Part one of the Wicked movie will be in theaters in November and they’ve teased that new content will be released soon.

So, what did they sing?

Vogue revealed the set list already!

“Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty

“Into You”

“7 Rings”

“The Boy Is Mine”

“We Can’t Be Friends”

“Yes, And”

“When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt with Cynthia

The outlet noted that “surrounding her during the set were 30 (!) dancers, as well as members of the 40-person choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.”

FYI: Ariana is wearing a Maison Margiela dress and Tabis by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes for the performance. Cynthia wore a Thom Browne dress for the performance.

To cap off a thoroughly enchanting evening in honor of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Ariana Grande was a surprise performer at the 2024 #MetGala. Watch here: https://t.co/F9ONVeu6gX pic.twitter.com/WtgcTBcX7F — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

On the red carpet, Ariana is wearing a custom Loewe dress. Cynthia is wearing a Thom Browne dress with Wempe jewelry.