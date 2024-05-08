1 Topic Was Off Limits During Tom Brady Roast

The roast of Tom Brady took place over the weekend, and we’re now learning of one topic that was off limits.

The 46-year-old retired NFL quarterback was brutally roasted over his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, her new relationship, his appearance, and more.

But, according to one of the roasters (comedian Nikki Glaser), there was a topic they didn’t touch on.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We all collectively decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for this,” Nikki said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show about Tom‘s kids Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. “So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party — you can pretend I’m your son.” This joke would have been in reference to Tom kissing his son years ago in a photo that went viral at the time.