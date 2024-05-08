2 Big Stars Join Upcoming K-Drama 'The Number You Have Dialed' - First Plot Details Revealed!

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin are starring in a new Korean drama!

The 40-year-old Hospital Playlist star and the 29-year-old The Fabulous actress will lead a new MBC drama called The Number You Have Dialed, via Soompi.

Based on a web novel, The Number You Have Dialed follows a married couple that married for convenience as they receive a threatening phone call.

Yoo Yeon Seok will play Baek Sa Eon, “the youngest spokesperson of the Blue House and a promising young politician. As a former news anchor with a prominent career, he has everything from an elite family background to good looks and abilities. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he receives a phone call informing him that his wife has been kidnapped.”

Chae Soo Bin will okay Baek Sa Eon’s wife Hong Hee Joo, “a sign language interpreter who developed aphasia after experiencing a major incident in her childhood. One day, Hee Joo gets kidnapped by a stranger, and it awakens her to change her outward show of matrimonial bliss.”

The Number You Have Dialed will air on MBC in South Korea as a Friday-Saturday drama. Stay tuned for more broadcast and casting info as it becomes available!

