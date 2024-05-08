24-Member K-Pop Girl Group tripleS Releases Their Debut Album 'ASSEMBLE24'!

tripleS is making their long-awaited debut!

The massive 24-member South Korean K-pop girl group has just arrived on Wednesday (May 8) with their debut album ASSEMBLE24, the first release from the group as a complete unit.

Formed under Jaden Jeong and Joseph Baek‘s MODHAUS label and entertainment agency, the group has already made waves with their releases as various sub-units of the 24 members called “Dimensions,” even winning Best New Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Dimensions are formed through fan participation voting on Cosmo, the official tripleS app. There are already five formed Dimensions: Acid Angel from Asia, +(KR)ystal Eyes, LOVElution, EVOLution, and Aria.

To kick off ASSEMBLE24, the girls released title track “Girls Never Die,” a song that expresses the determination to go one’s path, and stay true to yourself, via their agency.

tripleS will embark on a world tour afterward, starting with a hometown concert in Seoul and a debut in Japan.

ASSEMBLE24

1. S

2. Girls Never Die

3. Heart Raider

4. Midnight Flower

5. White Soul Sneakers

6. Chiyu

7. 24

8. Beyond the Beyond

9. Non Scale

10. Dimension

